EPL: Jota, Fabinho fire Liverpool to top of the table with win over Watford | Football News

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool moved top of the Premier League for the first time this year as Diogo Jota’s header and a late Fabinho penalty saw off Watford 2-0.

Jurgen Klopp’s men edge two points ahead of Manchester City, who travel to Burnley later on Saturday, having trailed the English champions by 14 points just over two months ago.

AS IT HAPPENED

The visit of the Hornets kicked off a huge month for the Reds as they remain in the hunt for a historic quadruple of trophies.

A potential title decider away to City next weekend falls in between both legs of a Champions League quarter-final against Benfica before another meeting with City in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Klopp could afford the luxury of leaving Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane on the bench after their exertions on international duty, alongside…