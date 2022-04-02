EPL: Manchester City reclaim top spot with win at Burnley | Football News

BURNLEY: Manchester City moved a point clear of title rivals Liverpool at the top of the Premier League standings with a convincing 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Burnley on Saturday.

Needing a win to reclaim top spot after Liverpool beat Watford earlier in the day, first half goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan with two assists from Raheem Sterling sealed all three points for Pep Guardiola’s side.

City dominated possession throughout and they made a perfect start by taking a fifth-minute lead after De Bruyne pounced on Sterling’s cushioned pass inside the box and pulled the trigger to find the top corner.

Sterling and De Bruyne were instrumental in doubling City’s lead 20 minutes later when a quick one-two pass allowed the English forward to sprint down the right flank and…