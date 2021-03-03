Loading...

Complete Detaila about Eproc UP Farmers Kisan Registration Online Form (Kisan Panjikaran) 2021, Gehu Kharid E Kray Pranali (Rabi) 2021-22

We all know that the Shri Yogi Adityanath government in UP has started an online portal for the purchase of wheat from the farmer. To take this step further, it is inviting online applications from eligible farmers in the state. Under this, farmers can directly go to the food portal of UP and do their registration online. Furthermore, the main benefit of this initiative is to enable farmers to obtain the minimum subsidy price (MSP) for their crop. Once online registration is done on the portal, farmers get the facility to sell their crops at government procurement centers. In addition, UP Wheat Kharid system (wheat procurement farmer registration) is working online, and farmers can register online to sell their wheat.

Interested farmers can register themselves by visiting the official portal upagripardarshi.gov.in / fcs.up.gov.in / eproc.up.gov.in/Uparjan.

Eproc UP Farmers Kisan Registration

This article explains the online procedure to apply for the Eproc UP Farmers Kisan Registration, Online Form Kisan Panjikaran 2021, Eligibility Criteria, Gehu Kharid E Kray Pranali (Rabi) 2021-22.

How to Register Online for UP Eproc Farmers (Kisan Panjikaran) 2021 @ eproc.up.gov.in

Come, let us see the online process for registration of farmers of UP on e-Proc portal for farmers. This process is for applicant farmers who wish to register online to sell wheat.

Visit the official portal of UP Eproc.

It takes the online user to the home page.

It then shows the sequence of steps as shown in the image below.

Click on the registration form from the following options.

Enter mobile number and enter captcha code.

Click on the Proceed button.

After this, the farmer will open the online registration form / Farm will open for the Rabi crop (wheat procurement).

Gehu Kharid e Kray Pranali (Rabi) 2021-22

Applicant farmers should fill all information such as farmer name, address, mobile number, Aadhaar card number, father, husband’s name, tehsil, district etc.

Verify all details before submitting the form.

After filling and verifying all the information, the applicant has to click on the register button.

Apply UP Kisan Registration Form Print / Correction

Applicants can also edit the application and improve the application form as shown below.

Click here To direct for registration draft.

To direct for registration draft. After this, the page below opens.

Enter the mobile number, captcha code and click on the next button.

Applicants can click on the registration lock to confirm the details filled in the filled application form.

After that, the applicants take the final print of the application form.

Create tokens after registration : Applicants can create tokens after successful completion of registration.

: Applicants can create tokens after successful completion of registration. To purchase the token, applicants should enter the farmer registration ID or mobile number and captcha code.

Click on the Proceed button.

This applicant redirects the farmer to the next web page.

Select District, Center, Farmer Registration ID, Purchase date.

Click on the problem token button.

UP Wheat Kharid Eligibility Criteria

Let us look at the eligibility criteria that an applicant should be eligible for registration on the Wheat Kharid portal.

Applicants should be a permanent resident of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The candidates applying for the scheme should be a farmer by profession.

Farmers must have all the necessary documents to be eligible for the scheme.

Documents required for online wheat sale

Find documents required to sell wheat online.

Aadhaar Card

Revenue record related information

Bank account passbook

mobile number

Passport size photo

UP e-PROC Official Portal

Helpline Number: 1967

Tax free number: 1800 1800 150

UP E-Proc Kisan Panjikaran 2021 FAQ’s

What is the major benefit of e-procurement portal of Uttar Pradesh? Through this initiation, farmers can sell their crop online using the e-procurement portal of Uttar Pradesh. Loading... Do farmers have the opportunity to book slots on the portal to sell my food crops in Mandi? Yes. Applicants can book slots on the portal to sell food crops in the local mandi. Loading... Can I make any correction in the wheat purchase application form before submitting it online on the portal? Yes, the applicant can later improve by using the option registration draft. Loading... Are farmers required to give details of my bank account on the Eproc portal? Loading... Yes. It is mandatory to enter the bank account details during the registration process. Loading...