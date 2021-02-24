Equalizer Season 1 Episode 3- Release Date and Update – Finance Rewind

Equalizer Season 1 Episode 3: Series The centers around Robin McCall. She is an esoteric woman and single mother to teenage daughter Delilah and has a mysterious background, using her extensive skills to help those who are nowhere else. She is acting as a guardian angel and a protector for those who cannot defend themselves to protect themselves.

Equalizer Season 1 Episode 3 – Judgment Day

about:

In this episode, an irreplaceable man escapes from prison in the hope of finding the man who convicted him for a series of robberies and murders, which is made worse when a former cellmate is found dead. And now he is also a prime suspect for Dante waiting for him.

His lawyer asked Robin to help his client to clear his name despite the reluctance of the trapped man. After discovering how he was implicated by obtaining information from another ex-convict and a friend of the murder victim, Robin offered a testimony with Dante, which he was set up for.

At the hearing, the lawyer requests that the judge who sentenced his client for the first time, but refuses until the ADA asks Dante to tamper with witnesses and evidence for a statement accepted by the cellmate’s murderer Did not give a place for arrest, for which he proceeded. Arrest of a prominent surgeon for drug laundering, bribery and murder. Later, Dante and Robin come face to face; Dante does not accept Robin’s methods and swears to go after him. Robin knows that Dante will need him and reminds him that his quest for justice is not over.

cast:

Queen latifa

Tori kits

Adam goldberg

Lisa Lapira

Laya de Leen Hayes

Lorraine Toussaint

Chris Northern

Equalizer Season 1 Episode 3 Release date Is scheduled on 21 February 2021. Judgment de Solan directed and written by Erica Shelton.

