PSV Eindhoven narrowly survived in Twente, trailing by more than three goals at the break.

Crazy match in the Netherlands between FC Twente and PSV Eindhoven: At the break, the Enschede club took a 3–1 lead, with a double from experienced Ricky van Wolfswinkel and a third goal from Michel Vlap. A result that would have brought Twente back to the Eredivisie podium, but PSV Eindhoven, still in the race for the title, proved they had the resources.

PSV will indeed return to the changed ground after Veerman narrowed the gap in the 35th minute. Cody Gakpo, barely getting up at the break, brought his team back together (3-2, 53rd), and put Twente under pressure. PSV Eindhoven would push, and at the end after stoppage time Boscagli would allow his club to take a point with courage (3-3, 90th + 4). Note that Yorbe Vertesan came in the 90th minute of the game.

PSV Eindhoven is 4 units behind Ajax Amsterdam,…