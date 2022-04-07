Eric Boehlert, media critic and author, dies at 57

After a stint as a media writer for the website daily kosoMr Boehlert began the press run in 2020, which he described as “an unfiltered, passionate and proudly progressive critique of the political press in the Trump era”.

Ms Breslin said Mr Boehlert was an avid athlete and cyclist.

“Eric was brilliant and funny and kind,” she said. “He was a wonderful father to Jen and Ben, he presented his whole life.” His daughter, Jane Boehlert, remembered him as “a brilliant father, an incredible man”.

“We already miss him deeply,” she said.

In Mr Boehlert’s last article on the press run, the day he died, he questioned journalists’ coverage of the Biden administration, saying the news media was undermining the president’s achievements.

“Shiny…