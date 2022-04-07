Eric Boehlert, Montclair resident and veteran media critic, killed after being hit by train

Montclair resident and veteran media critic Eric Boehlert died when his bicycle collided with an NJ transit train on Monday, his wife has confirmed to multiple media outlets.

Boehlert is survived by his wife Tracy Breslin and two children, Jane and Ben, journalist Soledad O’Brien said on Twitter, announcing his death. Soledad said that he learned of Bohlert’s death from Breslin, and called Bohlert “a fierce and fearless defender of truth”.

“Eric was filled with vibrant enthusiasm and interests in life as a loving husband, father, sibling, uncle and friend,” said his family’s statement to the Montclair Local. “We will miss her forever.”

His death was mourned on Wednesday by journalists, media critics, politicians and fans, who took to social media to…