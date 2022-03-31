Eric Church cancels concert for Duke-UNC Final Four game, fans react

Eric Church cancels concert for Duke-UNC Final Four game, fans react

Eric Church performs the national anthem with Jazmine Sullivan before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on February 7, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. Steve Luciano / AP / Shutterstock

Is all fair in love and basketball? Eric Church Wrote an email to everyone set to attend his Saturday, April 2, concert, informing him that he was canceling the show to play Duke to the University of North Carolina at the NCAA Tournament.

“This Saturday, my family and I are going to stand together to cheer on the Tar Heels as the team makes it to the last four. As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle throughout the years, but for the first time in NCAA Tournament history their matchup in the Final Four…


Read Full News