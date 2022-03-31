Eric Church cancels concert to attend Final Four instead

Country music singer Eric Church has drawn the ire of his fans after he canceled a concert to attend the Final Four.

43 year old North Carolina native announced the cancellation Saturday’s concert in San Antonio, with an explanation that he admitted was “the most selfish thing” he’s done as relating to his fans.

Church said he has decided to leave his fans and move to New Orleans, where Duke and North Carolina will play with a national championship berth on the line.

“As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I have watched Carolina and Duke fight over the years, but it took them to matchup. [sic] Playing in the Final Four for the first time in NCAA tournament history is any sports lover’s dream.”

The date of the concert was set in April…