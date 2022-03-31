Eric Church cancels his country concert to see UNC-Duke

Sorry San Antonio country music fans, you’ll have to wait to see the likes of “Springsteen,” “Record Year” and “Give Me Back My Hometown” perform Eric Church in concert.

The North Carolina native announced Tuesday that he was canceling his Sold-Out Show at AT&T Center It was scheduled for Saturday to see UNC and Duke battle it out in the Final Four. The message also states that fans will get a refund.

“It’s also the most selfish thing I’ve asked the choir to do,” Church said. A personal message from Ticketmaster shared by fans on social media, citing his fanbase. “To leave my plans for Saturday night with us so that I can spend this moment with my family and the sports community.”

Appalachian State University…