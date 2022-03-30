Eric Church Cancels San Antonio Concert To Attend North Carolina, Duke Basketball Final Four Game

Country music star Eric Church is trading in his shades for Carolina Blue this weekend.

Church announced the cancellation of his upcoming concert in Texas at the last minute so he could watch the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels at the NCAA Tournament on April 2.

The Tar Heels are set to face rival No. 2 Duke in the last four.

In message on ticketmasterThe 44-year-old musician explained to his fan club, the “Church Choir,” that he will be in New Orleans with his family to cheer on the Tar Heels.

“As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I have watched Carolina and Duke fight over the years,” Church said. “But for the first time in NCAA Tournament history their matchup in the Final Four is any game…