Eric Dier reveals wish to get his ashes scattered at Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium

Dier had admitted he wants his ashes scattered at Spurs’ stadium

Eric Dier has revealed he wants his ashes to be scattered at Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium after he dies.

The England defender has been with the Lilywhites since 2014, becoming a regular for the club ever since his move from Sporting Lisbon.

And Dier admitted his commitment to the club goes far beyond his own playing career, and even his own life.

“I’d have my ashes scattered in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium,” he told the Evening Standard.

Dier also revealed his childhood hero was Spanish tennis superstar Rafael Nadal.

“Growing up, tennis was very big in my family and my brothers and I were huge Nadal fans,” he said.

“I never would have gone for tennis over football, though.”

The 27-year-old also admitted he his admiration for the Queen.

“I love the Queen – I’m a big fan of [the TV series] The Crown,” he said.

Dier joined returned to England from Portugal in 2014 and has since gone on to make 271 total appearances for the club in all competitions.

The midfielder extended his contract with the club last summer, committing his future to the north London side for four more years.

