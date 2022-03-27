Eric Smith’s release from prison after 28 years a “huge gamble” says prosecutor

For nearly three decades, Doreen and Dale Robbie have lived with the agony of the day in 1993 when they learned that their beloved little boy had been lured, strangled, and beaten with rocks in the woods. If that wasn’t terrible enough, his killer was a red-headed, freckled kid.

“48 Hours” has been covering the matter ever since Eric SmithThe 13-year-old was charged with the murder of 4-year-old Derrick Robbie. Smith was tried as an adult and convicted of second-degree murder.

Smith’s sentence was nine years. But it would also be a life sentence for Robbie once Smith was eligible for parole in 2002. “They could well have fixed it, now he’s done his time and we’ll let him go,” Doreen Robbie told “48 Hours.” Contributor Jim Axelrod.

There is news…