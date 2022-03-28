Eric Spoelstra Going Too Young With Miami Heat?

A: Did it ever really start? If you play two big men in today’s NBA, it’s because one of them has the type of 3-point range that retains the honor of defense. That heat was with Kelly Olinic, and to a lesser extent, Meyers with Leonard. Even with Dwayne Deadmon showing off his occasional Three or Omar Yurtseven such range in limited minutes, it’s not like it would certainly open up lanes for Bam Adebayo or Jimmy Butler. This roster is not made for grown-ups. The problem is, when counting PJ Tucker and Caleb Martin, the power ahead is decidedly low. Ultimately, Bam Adebayo just has to come big on the boards on a nightly basis.