Eric ten Haag has already outlined his plans to have ‘rights’ at the Old Trafford dressing room if he is appointed manager of Manchester United.

Manchester Evening News It was learned on Wednesday that current Ten Hague club Ajax are expecting their manager to leave for Old Trafford. last month main sport The report said that the 52-year-old was interviewed for the role and was considered the first choice for the position.

United currently insist they have not signed a ‘done deal’ with any manager at this stage. But, should Ten Haig walk through the door at the Theater of Dreams, he’s already talked about how he plans to make sure he maintains authority in the dressing room.

