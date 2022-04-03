Eric ten Haag focuses on Ajax, not Manchester United: ‘We have 8 finals left to play’

Will the Ajax Boss Join the Red Devils in a Few Weeks? We’ll still have to wait to find out.

Erik ten Haag, the declared favorite to succeed Ralph Rangnik at Manchester United, has never confirmed contact with the Mancunian club. But in an interview with Sport1, the Ajax Amsterdam coach clarified that he may be joining the Red Devils.

“Everyone knows each other in the middle. There are always discussions with representatives of other clubs, this is normal, the Dutchman believed. Manchester United is a big club with great supporters. But I can only repeat myself.” : I am totally focused on Ajax. We are already planning next season. I am currently focusing on Ajax. But in football you never know.”

“I don’t want to rule anything out. I am currently employed by Ajax to perform. Counting down to the finals…