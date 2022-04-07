Eric ten Haag: Man United will appoint Ajax manager as next coach

Manchester United have reportedly found their next manager in Ajax’s Erik ten Haag.

According to ESPN, the Premier League giants are finalizing a deal to appoint a Dutch manager before next season. The club has been looking for a replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjör since the dismissal of the club legend in November and the appointment of Ralph Rangnik as interim manager.

Ten Haag has long been considered one of the favorites to work with at PSG and former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino. ESPN reported that a number of contractual factors contributed to the decision, including a £1.7 million ($2.2 million) compensation fee for Ajax Haag as opposed to £15 million for Pochettino at PSG.

A former FC Twente defender, Ten Haag previously served as manager at Go Ahead…