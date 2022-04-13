Eric ten Haag: Manchester United ‘agreed in principle’ to become Ajax head coach’s next manager

Manchester United have reportedly signed an in-principle deal with Eric ten Haag to be their next manager.

Ten Haag has been seen as one of the key contenders for the summer to take over from Ralph Rangnik, who has been in charge on an interim basis since the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November.

athletic Reports that an oral agreement has now been reached and he will join Ajax on a four-year contract.

However, Ajax still need to reach a deal with United.

Ten Haag has been Ajax’s head coach since 2017 and could be out with a league and cup double.

Ajax currently top the Eredivisie, four points clear of second-placed PSV Eindhoven, with five games to play.

