Eric ten Haag: Manchester United close to appointing new manager, according to reports

The 52-year-old is reportedly set to sign a four-year deal, although a contract is yet to be signed.

An official confirmation of Ten Haag’s appointment is not expected until after Ajax’s Dutch Cup final against PSV Eindhoven this Sunday, according to British media reports.

When contacted by CNN, representatives for neither Manchester United, Ajax or Ten Haig, SEG, were available for comment.

Paris Saint-Germain’s former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was another name attached to the job.