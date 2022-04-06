Eric ten Haag: Manchester United manager closes on Ajax boss appointment football news

Manchester United are close to finalizing the appointment of their new manager and Erik ten Haag is expected to be his chosen candidate.

Sources in Ajax and the Dutchman’s camp told Sky Sports News last week that talks were held over compensation and how to handle a formal announcement, when he impressed in his interview.

United declined to have an official discussion and called such an advanced reading of the situation “premature”.

The club has stuck to that line, insisting that no deal has been struck with anyone. United also has the position that the process is still underway with several candidates, and they would not provide ongoing comment on this.

Ten Haag has one year left on his Ajax contract but the excellent relationship between the clubs has sparked talks further…