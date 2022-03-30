Eric ten Haag: Manchester United withdraws compensation fee for Ajax head coach football news

Manchester United are unofficially collecting information about Erik ten Haig, such as what compensation figures will be expected, after Ajax is interviewed for his permanent managerial vacancy.

United held official talks with the 52-year-old last week, which were described as “very positive”, and sky sports news Understands that a process of due diligence has been followed should he or she choose to be hired.

Ajax allowed formal discussions to take place and did not hinder the process.

Sources close to Ten Haag and the Dutch club have suggested there have been talks in terms of the financial element as well as how to handle the potential announcement – should such a process go ahead -…