Eric Zemor voted in Paris

The voting for the candidates has started. Polling stations open for the first round of the presidential election this Sunday, April 10 at 08:00 in metropolitan France. Some 48.7 million voters are called to vote to decide among 12 candidates for the presidency of the republic.

The 12 candidates in question started following each other at the polling stations. It was Anne Hidalgo who opened the ball Early on, followed by Jean-Luc Melenchon and Valerie Pecrese. at about 11:25, it’s Eric Zemor, candidate of the Reconquite Party who presented himself at the polling station at the 8th session of Paris. As per tradition, he filed his bulletin in front of journalists.

The first round of decisions is expected this Sunday at 8:00 pm with the polling institutions’ first guesses.

