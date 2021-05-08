Erica confirms being a part of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi

We all saw how popular Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi was when it first aired. And now after two seasons, the show holds the same pinnacle and with the launch of it’s third season nearing, the fans are eager to know what the makers are planning and have in store for them. The fans of the show were in for a massive and totally unanticipated surprise recently when it was confirmed that the show is coming back after over three years for a third season.

That’s right. And while it was confirmed that Supriya Pilgaonkar will return and Shaheer Sheikh is also almost finalised to come back, the fans wondered if Erica Fernandes too is going to essay the lead like she did in the other two seasons.

However, it is all good news as it is sealed that the actor will also be making her return playing the now-iconic character of Sonakshi. Talking about it with ETimes TV, Fernandes said, “The channel has announced the third season and the fans have been waiting for the show. It is going to be good and a whole new experience.”

She added on why she said yes to the show among other things. “Sonakshi’s character has always been very very dear to me because it was the first that I played that type of character onscreen. The role has gotten me where I am today. If it wasn’t for the character that I played, I don’t think I would be where I am today. It does hold a special place in my heart and that’s one of the reasons I said yes for the third season. A lot of people till date have so many good things about the show, they keep watching it. Even I watched the show again. I watched the second season and it just brings back special memories. And when I watched the show it was so refreshing. I have never seen a show like that on Indian television and it is so real and relatable. And at the same time it is so encouraging and empowering. It makes you feel oh you are part of that family,” said Fernandes.

Well, we are sure the fans are only counting days as to when will they actually see the third season which should be soon enough.