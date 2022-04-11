Ericsson enjoying another fight with Katie McCabe

Sweden star Magdalena Eriksson is enjoying her latest duel with Ireland captain Katie McCabe in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The pair have been battling it out at club level, with Ericsson’s Chelsea leading McCabe’s Arsenal by one point with four games remaining in the Women’s Super League. They also meet on Sunday for a place in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

First, the focus is on international affairs. Sweden – which came within a penalty shoot-out of Olympic gold last summer – need just one point in their final qualifier at the Gamla Ulevi Stadium in Gothenburg to make it to next year’s World Cup.

Ireland has come to spoil the party. Players like McCabe and Dennis O’Sullivan have been able to placate an expected home crowd and the Swede cannot afford to…