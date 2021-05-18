Ericsson performing Sigma connectivity to improve workplace safety

Ericsson, in partnership with Sigma Connectivity and Mobilaris, is helping to advance the next generation of 5G workforce security for Industry 4.0.

To address and improve work safety at industrial sites such as mining and production floors, the combination of 5G and cellular “Internet of Things” (IoT) technology brings industries closer to zero vision of workforce-related accidents.

Industrial sites can be dangerous work environments. Ericsson’s latest cellular IoT design has been implemented in Mobilaris’ equipment. Industry 4.0 users can benefit from simplifying complex task security. The Mobilaris 5G-Ready device provides proximity triggers and collision alerts using sensors, monitoring and real-time positioning of people, vehicles, and moving assets.

The companies have jointly developed the Mobilaris Companion, a cellular IoT device with secure, high quality and durable asset tracking, to improve workplace safety at industrial sites such as mining and production floors. The wearable device leverages IoT technologies such as 5G and UWB to collect information and status data in real-time and provides proximity triggers and collision alerts if anything is a threat to their safety.

The 5G-Ready device uses air quality and motion sensors that can automatically react to hazardous gas emissions, humidity levels, barometric pressures, and temperatures. The IP65-approved device can withstand the most challenging industrial environments,

Mobilaris Companion is now available and certified for use in Europe, North America and Australia.