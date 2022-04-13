Erik Ten Haag agrees in principle to become Man United manager

Official (almost) announcement.

Erik ten Haag has in principle a deal to become Manchester United manager, as reported athletic‘s David Ornstein.

The Ajax boss has been at the forefront of a soon-to-be-vacant position in United’s dugout for the past few weeks and it looks like the club has taken a big step towards sealing the deal.

The report said it was understood to be a verbal agreement, with the Dutchman reportedly agreeing to sign a four-year contract with the Premier League club.

Most importantly the details between the two clubs need to be ironed out, with a confirmation expected in writing until after Ajax face PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Cup final on 17 April.

Ten Haig has become one of the most respected managers in Europe in recent years, with…