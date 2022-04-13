Erik ten Haag agrees to take over as new manager of Manchester United

Manchester United believe they have achieved success in talks with Eric ten Haag (Picture: Getty)

Manchester United have in principle agreed a deal with Erik ten Haag, who is now set to become the club’s new permanent manager.

The Premier League club identified the 52-year-old as their No. 1 target to replace interim boss Ralph Rangnik after an Ajax boss interview last month.

However, Ten Haag was said to have reservations about taking over Old Trafford and wanted several assurances before committing to the reconstruction project that he would now oversee.

No official announcement on Ten Haag’s appointment will be made until after the Dutch Cup final on 17 April (Picture: Getty)

according to this athleticTen Haag has now verbally agreed…