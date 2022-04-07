Erik Ten Haag could target Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Ruben Neves for transfer if appointed Man Utd boss – Paper Talk | Transfer Center News

All the major news and transfer rumors from Thursday’s national newspapers…
Sun
Erik Ten Haag would make Ruben Neves one of his No. 1 transfer goals if Manchester United boss is appointed.
Barcelona are reportedly out of the running for Antonio Rudiger after securing a new deal with defender Ronald Araujo.
A sensational report in Italy claims Romelu Lukaku has “held a video call” with former club Inter Milan.
According to reports, Manchester United are considering a swoop for René Mellenstein to assist Eric Ten Haag.
Chelsea are currently leading the transfer race to sign Monaco midfielder Aurelian.
