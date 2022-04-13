Erik ten Haag reportedly in agreement to become Manchester United boss

According to reports, Eric ten Haag has taken a big step towards becoming the next Manchester United manager after reaching an in-principle deal with the club.

Ten Haag, 52, has been in charge of Dutch giants Ajax since December 2017, but has been repeatedly linked to the United hot seat this summer, with Ralf Rangnick set to move into a consulting role.

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino was also on United’s wish list, but the Athletic reported that Ten Haag has verbally agreed to take over from interim boss Rangnik at the end of the season.

Ralph Rangnick is in interim charge of Manchester United until the end of the season (Martin Ricketts/PA)

The PA news agency has contacted United for comment.

Rangnik agreed to take interim charge of United last November…