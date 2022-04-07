Erik ten Haag ‘wants two key guarantees’ ahead of Man United appointment

done deal. About.

After weeks of speculation, Erik ten Haag is set to become the next Manchester United manager.

Multiple reports on Tuesday claimed United’s hierarchy have now decided Ten Haag is the man to lead them. After discussing with many candidates during the last few weeks.

However, the Dutchman is widely expected to take over after finishing the season with Ajax. Word from his homeland suggests that, although close, Ten Hag would only make a deal after being assured on two key issues.

Ten Haag seeks assurances before signing the deal.

talking to sky game On Thursday, Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kran acknowledged there is an acknowledgment in the Netherlands that Ten Haag will step into the Old …