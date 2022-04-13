Erik ten Haag: When will Man Utd confirm next manager and he will take over

Erik ten Haag has signed a deal with Manchester United to become the club’s next permanent boss.

Ajax boss Ten Haag has verbally agreed a four-year deal with an option for an additional year. Although United have struck a deal with the 52-year-old coach, it is understood that a formal announcement will be made after playing the KNVB Cup final on 17 April.

Ten Haag emerged as United’s favorite candidate after interviews with Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino as well as Spain coach Luis Enrique. United Football Director John Murtaugh and Technical Director Darren Fletcher decided on Ten Hag after a first-round interview and solidified their interest in him with a second approach.

Ten Haig had several demands before he agreed to take…