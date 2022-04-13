Erik ten Haag: When will Man Utd confirm next manager and he will take over

Manchester United are set to appoint Ajax head coach Erik ten Haag as their next permanent manager, having impressed football director John Murtaugh in a series of interviews.

Erik ten Haag has signed a deal with Manchester United to become the club’s next permanent boss.

Ajax boss Ten Haag has verbally agreed a four-year deal with an option for an additional year. Although United have struck a deal with the 52-year-old coach, it is understood that a formal announcement will be made after playing the KNVB Cup final on 17 April.

Ten Haag emerged as United’s favorite candidate even after interview with Paris Saint-Germain boss…