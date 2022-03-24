Erik ten Hag Ajax successor comes forward as Manchester United hold talks

Ajax legend Patrick Kluvert has said he would be “ready” to become the club’s next boss if Erik ten Haag is appointed permanent manager of Manchester United.

The Reds hierarchy have held talks with the 52-year-old this week, although United are keen to underline that these discussions do not indicate anything concrete. After his interview with the Dutchman, he has further negotiations scheduled About the next boss of the club, after initially circling Ten Hag their favorite ,

Now, Kluivert has revealed he will be up for Manchester to take on Ajax Mantle to ten Hag Swap Amsterdam. Dutch Talking to ESPN (via) FC update ), he added: “Yeah, absolutely. If there’s a good project somewhere, I’d like to be its head coach.

Read more:Eric ten…