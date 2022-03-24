Erik ten Hag likened to Pep Guardiola as Ronald De Boer says Ajax boss is ready for Manchester United job

Erik ten Haag is set to take over at Manchester United, according to former teammate Ronald de Boer.

Ten Haag was reportedly interviewed by the Red Devils as the search for their next permanent manager intensified.

AFP Ten Haag reportedly in talks with Man United chiefs

The 52-year-old is currently in charge at Ajax and, along with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, is likely to be one of his top contenders for the job.

Asked if he was up for something as big as United, de Boer – who played for FC Twente with Ten Haag during his playing career – said: “I think yes.

“I think he’s been at Ajax for four years and he has experience. He had a small club at Go Ahead Eagles and they…