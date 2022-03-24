Erik ten Hag: Manchester United hold talks with Ajax head coach over taking charge at Old Trafford | Football News

Manchester United held “positive” talks with Erik ten Haag on Monday – with the club hierarchy believed to be influenced by his vision and philosophy.

The interview was part of an ongoing process to appoint the next permanent first-team boss.

The process is now said to have reached a more advanced stage, but that does not mean that Ten Haag has emerged as the club’s first choice.

As part of the process, United also plans to talk to its other preferred candidates.

According to United sources, there are no starting favorites yet and they are open-minded about the identity of their new manager.

sky sports news The other candidates announced earlier this week are Mauricio Pochettino, Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique.

Ten Haig has a contract in Ajax that lasts until…