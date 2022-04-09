Ernestina Paes Reveals Her Relationship With Luciano Castro: “I Love Her So Much”

Ernestina Paes talks about her relationship with Luciano Castro

Ernestina Peso went to entertainment Blue, organized by Brito’s messenger On the screen of America as a guest panelist. That’s how he took over the chair he had left empty Anna Rosenfeld, the lawyer who traveled to the United States to visit her daughters, and joined a panel made up of angelitas Yanina Latorre, Andrea Taboda, Nazarena Velez, Estefania Berardi and Pia Shaw.

In the circle, he interviewed Luciano Castro For the statements made by your partner, floor vignaA Teleshow. the former War He assures that he rediscovered sex with Luciano. That comment about their intimacy caused a huge stir. “I hadn’t discovered anything about sex and Lucho taught me another connection,” he said. Then he added:…