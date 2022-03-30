Ernie Carroll, the leading entertainer behind Ossie Ostrich, dies at 92

Australian entertainment pioneer Ernie Carroll, best known as the puppet behind Hey It’s Saturday character Ossie Ostrich, has died at the age of 92.

Hey Hey It’s Saturday host Daryl Sommers wrote on social media, “It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my dear friend and mentor, Ernie Carroll.”

Mr Carroll died of natural causes on Wednesday morning at his retirement home in Victoria, surrounded by family.

Mr. Somers wrote, “Ernie was a pioneer of television in the ’50s, coming from a radio background to GTV 9 when television was in its infancy.”

