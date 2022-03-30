Ernie Carroll, the man behind beloved TV character Ossie Ostrich, has died at the age of 92.

his friend and oh hey it’s saturday Co-star Daryl Somers announced Wednesday night that the television pioneer has died.

Ernie Carroll, the man behind Ossie Ostrich, has died. Credit:fairfax media

“It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my dear friend and mentor, Ernie Carroll,” Somers said in a social media post.

“Ernie was a pioneer of television starting back in the 50s, coming from a radio background to GTV9 when television was in its infancy.”