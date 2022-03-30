Ernie Carroll, the man behind beloved TV character Ossie Ostrich, has died at the age of 92.
his friend and oh hey it’s saturday Co-star Daryl Somers announced Wednesday night that the television pioneer has died.
“It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my dear friend and mentor, Ernie Carroll,” Somers said in a social media post.
“Ernie was a pioneer of television starting back in the 50s, coming from a radio background to GTV9 when television was in its infancy.”
Somers said Carroll died of natural causes in a Melbourne retirement village.
“He was a cartoonist, camera operator, sponsor liaison, executive, producer, writer, on camera character playing Professor Ratbagi and, as …
Read Full News