Ernie Carroll, the man behind beloved TV character Ossie Ostrich, has died at the age of 92.

His friend and Hey Hey It's Saturday co-star Daryl Somers announced Wednesday night that the television pioneer has died.

Ernie Carroll, the man behind Ossie Ostrich, has died.Credit:fairfax media

“It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my dear friend and mentor, Ernie Carroll,” Somers said in a social media post.

“Ernie was a pioneer of television starting back in the 50s, coming from a radio background to GTV9 when television was in its infancy.”

Somers said Carroll died of natural causes in a Melbourne retirement village.

“He was a cartoonist, camera operator, sponsor liaison, executive, producer, writer, on camera character playing Professor Ratbagi and, as …


