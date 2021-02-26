Ernie Johnson and His Wife Had 2 Kids and Adopted 4 More

Have a bigger personality than life Shaquille O’neal And Charles barclay There is no easy task in the bay.

Ernie Johnson Jr. And Kenny smith Sandwiches between Hall of Famers are dashed back and forth between TNT Inside the nba. This makes for great television.

watch the video

Johnson has the distinction of keeping people on track. She is Steering Wheel Behind the best basketball studio shows on air.

The TNT host has been involved in the sports world for most of his life. Her father, Ernie Johnson Sr., A major League Baseball The pitcher with the Boston / Milwaukee Braves and Atlanta Braves play-by-play announcers from 1962–1999. EJ followed in her father’s footsteps.

He earned a journalism degree From the university of georgia And worked in various news anchor TMT before leaving for Turner Sports in 1989. Said johnson MLB games From 1993–96 with her father.

In addition to NBA coverage, Johnson covers PGA Tour events and NCAA Tournament On CBS Sports and TBS. He also covered the Wimbledon, MLB playoffs, and served in several capacities for the Olympics. They first hosted Tuesday Fan Night on NBA TV.

The game broadcaster is a four time Sports Emmy Award Winner For Best Studio Host. She gave the 2015 award to the daughters of the late ESPN anchor. Stuart scott.

Ernie is the leader of the Studio J team. However, the team that matters most to him is the one at home.

Ernie Johnson’s Wife Cheryl Johnson

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Ernie Johnson (@ ernie.johnson)

related: Ernie Johnson protected his adopted son’s life at all costs

Sportscast married his wife Cheryl In 1982. Cheryl is a licensed professional consultant in Brusselston, Georgia. She works as a brand ambassador Street grace, A nonprofit that uses evidence-based demand reduction strategies to erase commercial sexual exploitation of children (CSEC).

Together, Cheryl and Ernie have Two biological children And Four adopted children. Son Eric and daughter Maggie are biological while their son Michael Daughter Carmen from Romania was adopted from Paraguay, and daughters Ashley and Allison were adopted domestically through foster care.

Michael has Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Jonson recounts bringing Michael home in his 2017 memoir Unpublished: unexpected moments that make life extraordinary.

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Ernie Johnson (@ ernie.johnson)

The Johnson family was right behind Ernie when he was diagnosed non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2003. He worked until he started treatment in 2006. That year, he recalled the network’s coverage of the British Open and PGA Championship. He returned to his regular duties on Halloween.

EJ is the glue boy of Shaq, Kenny and Chuck. His team at home matters the most.