Erode Court Recruitment 2021 Application Form Volunteer 50 Posts

Posted on

Post Name: Fitter: Erode District Court Volunteer Vacancy at 50 posts.
brief information: District and Sessions Judge Erode has released Latest notification Erode court recruitment for 2021 Volunteer vacancy On 50 posts. Candidates willing to apply for Erode District Court Recruitment 2021 through official website Erode.courtrecruitment.com For District and Sessions Judge Erode Court Volunteer Jobs Vacancy 2021 By 01/03/2021.

Erode District Court Jobs 2021 – Application Form Volunteer 50 Posts

Those candidates are interested in District and Sessions Judge Erode Vacancy 2021, following Erode Court Vacancy 2021 and Erode Court Volunteer Recruitment 2021 can fulfill all eligibility criteria Over Court recruitment 2021 Notification before application form 2021. Below is the official notification of Erode District Court Jobs 2021 Brief Description of Erode District Court Recruitment 2021. District and Sessions Judge Erode Other Details Erode District Court Bharti 2021 Age Limit, Erode Court Volunteer Vacancy 2021 Educational Qualification, Erode Court Volunteer Jobs 2021 The selection process, application fee and how to apply are given below.

District and Sessions Judge Erode Recruitment 2021
Erode Court Volunteer Vacancy Notification Details
Eligibility

  • Please go to the official notification given below.
Important date

  • Starting date for submission of application: 21/02/2021.
  • Last date for submission of application: 01/03/2021.
Application fee

  • Candidates will not have to pay any fee.
Salary details

  • Erode Court Volunteer Pay Scale Rupee. 4900 / – (Tentative)
Age Range

  • Please go to the official notification given below.
Selection Process

  • Please go to the official notification given below.
how to apply

  • Method of application: through Offline.
  • Postal address: Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, ADR Building, Combined Court Building, Erode-638011.
  • Job Location: Erode (Tamil Nadu).
Erode Court Recruitment Notification Vacancy Details Total: 50 posts
Interested candidates can read the full notification before applying online.
Click here
Click here
Click here
