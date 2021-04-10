LATEST

Errol Spence, Gervonta Davis and Jermell Charlo next fight news – unifications

Avatar
By
Posted on
Jermell Charlo is the WBA, WBC and IBF super-welterweight champion

There are some interesting fights on the horizon for Errol Spence, Gervonta Davis and Jermell Charlo this summer.

The trio of US stars have all boxed just once since the pandemic hit and are yet to appear in 2021.

Jermell Charlo is the WBA, WBC and IBF super-welterweight champion

Amanda Westcott/Showtime

Jermell Charlo is the WBA, WBC and IBF super-welterweight champion

Castano is the WBO super-welterweight champion

Tom Hogan – Hogan Photos/Golden Boy

Castano is the WBO super-welterweight champion

But plans are being put together behind the scenes to rectify this in the coming months.

When he fought last year, Charlo knocked out Jeison Rosario to unify the WBA, WBC and IBF super-welterweight world titles.

This left him just needing the WBO belt – which was recently won by Argentina’s Brian Castano – to become undisputed champion.

And now, Argentinian outlet The nation report that this bout is in the works for either July 3 or July 10 in Texas.

Spence is the WBC and IBF welterweight champion

Ryan Hafey/PBC

Spence is the WBC and IBF welterweight champion

Ugas is the WBA welterweight champion

Sean Michael Ham/TGB

Ugas is the WBA welterweight champion

It’s also claimed that Spence could share this card with Charlo.

In 2019, Spence unified the WBC and IBF welterweight world titles by beating Shawn Porter.

He then survived a serious car crash and returned to the ring late last year to defend his belts against Danny Garcia.

And now Spence is being lined up for a further unification against WBA champion Yordenis Ugas.

It would be a strong pairing if Charlo vs Castano and Spence vs Ugas do end up on the same card in July.

Gervonta is the WBA super-featherweight champion and holds the lesser WBA ‘regular’ belt at lightweight

Sean Michael Ham/Mayweather

Gervonta is the WBA super-featherweight champion and holds the lesser WBA ‘regular’ belt at lightweight

When he fought last year, Gervonta scored a career-best win through a crushing KO of Leo Santa Cruz.

Just days later though, he was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run and has now been charged with 14 counts of various traffic violations.

Despite facing a maximum of seven years in prison, it appears this will not pose an immediate threat to his career and he will proceed with plans to move up to super-lightweight next.

Gervonta has previously won world titles at super-featherweight, as well as a lesser WBA ‘regular’ belt at lightweight, and will now look to claim the lesser WBA ‘regular’ belt once more – this time at super-lightweight against Mario Barrios.

fbq('init', '752905198150451'); fbq('track', "PageView"); .

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
861
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
858
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
825
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
802
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
783
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
758
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
753
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
707
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
668
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
667
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top