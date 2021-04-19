Erroll Thompson, LB, Mississippi State – NFL Draft Player Profile | TMT

As soon as thought of an elite highschool prospect, Mississippi State linebacker Erroll Thompson heads to the 2021 NFL Draft after establishing himself as a defensive chief for the Bulldogs. Can he make the transition from Saturdays in Starkville to the massive stage on Sundays?

Erroll Thompson NFL Draft Participant Profile

Place: Linebacker

Faculty: Mississippi State

Present 12 months: Redshirt Senior

Top: 6’0 1/2″

Weight: 255 kilos

Tony Pauline’s Erroll Thompson Scouting Report

Positives: Robust, instinctive run-defending linebacker who’s finest up the sector or within the field. Bodily, flies across the soccer, and works making performs. Fast to learn and diagnose, forceful up the sector, and sells out on the blitz. Stays disciplined and retains the motion in entrance of him. Successfully makes the defensive calls.

Negatives: Exhibits numerous stiffness in his sport. Performs to 1 pace, shows a restricted burst, and is marginally efficient in pursuit.

Evaluation: Thompson has the dimensions, construct, and elegance to be a run-stuffing inside linebacker on the subsequent stage. His sport is a bit one-dimensional, so Thompson should stand out on particular groups to make a roster.

Erroll Thompson Participant Profile

Earlier than establishing himself as one of many elite inside linebackers within the 2016 recruiting cycle, Thompson had been a standout operating again at Florence Excessive Faculty. A torn ACL tore down his desires of being a operating again, however a change of place led to him turning into a nightmare for opposing offenses.

As a junior, Thompson emerged as one of many prime gamers within the state of Alabama. Though comparatively inexperienced at linebacker, he amassed a formidable 112 tackles whereas changing 6 of them into sacks.

His performances earned him a three-star score and noticed him ranked because the thirteenth inside linebacker by 247 Sports activities. Actually, quite a few recruiting websites had him ranked increased than that. Regardless of attracting consideration from throughout the nation, the Alabama native was anticipated to decide to the hometown Crimson Tide.

Thompson had different concepts, nonetheless. Earlier than his senior season, he introduced his dedication to Mississippi State. Together with his recruiting closed down, he was in a position to give attention to his senior season. He proceeded to supply a showcase that would depart Bulldogs followers salivating with anticipation. A complete of 101 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and a pair of sacks demonstrated his immense capability to affect the sport from the linebacker spot.

Thompson’s faculty soccer profession at Mississippi State

Regardless of his spectacular remaining season at Florence, the Mississippi State linebacker redshirted his first season in Starkville. Even in his redshirt freshman season, Thompson solely began three video games for the Bulldogs. He maximized his restricted alternative although, main all SEC freshmen in tackles (46) whereas contributing 5.5 tackles for loss. Moreover, Thompson added his first profession sack towards his former suitor, Alabama.

2017 was only a taster of the disruption that Thompson would trigger for the Bulldogs’ opposition. Over the following three years, he would begin each sport at center linebacker, imposing himself as a tackling machine.

In over 700 defensive snaps in 2018, he was credited with lacking simply 7 tackles. A one-handed interception — additionally in 2018 — towards Kansas State proved he might be disruptive in a number of methods. Moreover, a second profession interception that season got here at an important time and led to a victory over Texas A&M.

Thompson turned a workforce chief — in additional methods than one — as a junior in 2019. Main the workforce with 84 tackles, he was additionally a workforce captain for the season. He reprised the function of a captain for his senior season and set a career-high for tackles in a season (96). Over the course of his four-year taking part in profession, the Mississippi State linebacker amassed over 300 tackles. He was the primary Bulldog since 2020 to surpass the magical mark.

Following the 2020 faculty soccer season, Thompson declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Erroll Thompson’s most closely fits within the 2021 NFL Draft

Throughout his time as a linebacker for Mississippi State, Thompson has demonstrated that he has the physicality and work fee to achieve the NFL. He flies to the soccer, and as talked about earlier than, he doesn’t usually miss a deal with.

One space that presents concern for scouts forward of the 2021 NFL Draft course of is his play pace. At his professional day, nonetheless, Thompson shed some weight with a view to improve his pace and was joyful along with his efficiency. If he has succeeded with out compromising his play energy, then that ought to improve his inventory.

His finest match within the NFL could be as an inside linebacker in a 3-4 protection. Some groups with wants on the place embody the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, and Inexperienced Bay Packers.

Oliver Hodgkinson is a employees author for Professional Soccer Community. You may observe him on Twitter at @ojhodgkinson.