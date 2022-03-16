Esha Gupta wore a strange pose in a two piece, the onlookers stopped breathing

new Delhi: Bollywood’s bold and beautiful actress Esha Gupta knows all the secrets to rule the hearts of her fans. She is in discussion about her looks on social media every day. Now she has once again shared such a picture, that she has been in the headlines. More than this dress of Isha, her pose is blowing the sleep of the fans.

Shown such a style, fans were blown away

Actually, Esha Gupta has shared a picture on Instagram in red color deep cut crop top and white color shorts. In the picture, she is seen holding her shorts while looking at the camera with open hair. Isha is looking very beautiful in this dress. Look at this picture…

What is the picture told in the caption

While sharing this picture, Esha Gupta has told that this picture is not fresh but old. He has written in the caption, ‘Wednesday with throwback’ i.e. it is included in the pictures which Isha also likes very much, perhaps that is why she has shared it.

Will be seen in ‘Ashram 3’

Esha Gupta will be seen in the ‘Ashram 3’ web series with Bobby Deol. In this, Esha will play the role of a publicist for Bobby Deol. Let us tell you, both the parts of ‘Ashram’ web series were a hit, after which the audience is eagerly waiting for the third part.

revealing the relationship

Recently, she created panic on social media by sharing pictures of road trip with her boyfriend Manuel Campos Gwalar. With these pictures, he had openly declared his love.

