ENTERTAINMENT

Esha Gupta wore a strange pose in a two piece, the onlookers stopped breathing

Posted on

new Delhi: Bollywood’s bold and beautiful actress Esha Gupta knows all the secrets to rule the hearts of her fans. She is in discussion about her looks on social media every day. Now she has once again shared such a picture, that she has been in the headlines. More than this dress of Isha, her pose is blowing the sleep of the fans.

Shown such a style, fans were blown away

Actually, Esha Gupta has shared a picture on Instagram in red color deep cut crop top and white color shorts. In the picture, she is seen holding her shorts while looking at the camera with open hair. Isha is looking very beautiful in this dress. Look at this picture…

What is the picture told in the caption

While sharing this picture, Esha Gupta has told that this picture is not fresh but old. He has written in the caption, ‘Wednesday with throwback’ i.e. it is included in the pictures which Isha also likes very much, perhaps that is why she has shared it.

Will be seen in ‘Ashram 3’

Esha Gupta will be seen in the ‘Ashram 3’ web series with Bobby Deol. In this, Esha will play the role of a publicist for Bobby Deol. Let us tell you, both the parts of ‘Ashram’ web series were a hit, after which the audience is eagerly waiting for the third part.

revealing the relationship

Recently, she created panic on social media by sharing pictures of road trip with her boyfriend Manuel Campos Gwalar. With these pictures, he had openly declared his love.

Read also: Alia Bhatt sunbathes on the seashore, fans are convinced to see her glowing body- WATCH VIDEO

Click here for latest and interesting entertainment news

Zee News के Entertainment Facebook Page like to

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

641
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
527
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
464
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
441
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
420
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
408
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
393
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
383
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
382
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top