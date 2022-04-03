Espargaró took pole position at the MotoGP Grand Prix. Spanish Aprilia rider Termas de Rio Hondo was fastest at the International Circuit

from Termas de Rio Hondo

When the seventh edition of the MotoGP Argentine Grand Prix kicks off this Sunday at 3:00 pm and runs from 25 laps, motorcycle fans will be able to turn the page of a two-year wait for the championship’s third date. A result of the pandemic and the fires that plagued the international circuit of Termas de Rio Hondo early last year. Earlier, Moto3 Finals (21 laps) would be played from 12 noon and Moto2 Finals would be played from 1:20 PM (23 laps).

This wait has been pointed to by the event’s organizers as the main driver of the large number of public expected for race day and whose numbers managed to match the return of MotoGP in Argentina in 2014:….