ESPN 2 Senegal vs Egypt LIVE: Lineup & Live TV channels watch Africa World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff

Senegal and Egypt will reunite this Tuesday, March 29 at the Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade Stadium. The second leg of the Africa Qualifiers is to be held at 12:00 PM. (Peruvian time) and will be televised by ESPN and Star+. Don’t miss any details on the RPP.pe website.

The first leg between the two main Liverpool leaders, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, ended with a victory over Senegal (1–0) in the match played in Cairo, Egypt.

Senegal vs. Egypt: Playoffs confirmed alignment for Africa World Cup Qatar 2022

Senegal: Edward Mendy; Dwarf Sarr, Kalidou Koulibaly, Numpalis Mendi, Saliu Sis; Yusuf Sabali, Pope Abu Sisse,…