ESPN Re-Signs Receives Davis as ‘College GameDay’ Host

ESPN has resigned Get davis For a multi-contract that will keep him as the host of the network Popular Saturday college football pregame show.

The network announced the deal on Monday.

Davis, 55, is entering his seventh year as host ESPN’s “College GameDay.” He said that the Associated Press will take this new deal through its 10th season which includes the show Cancer Herbstrate, Desmond Howard And Le corso.

Davis said, “I believe I have the best job in sports television, but when you’ve been doing anything for a while, a round of evaluation comes, I think, to see it. As to what are the things that you want to pursue. ” “And for me I still wanted to host ‘D College GameDay’ and still have the opportunity to host some important events with it from time to time. Luckily for me our place was able to provide all of those things. “

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the network. Davis will continue to host “College GameDay” for basketball, along with network coverage of the NFL Draft on ABC and the men’s Final Four.

Davis is also set to host ESPN’s coverage of the UEFA European Football Championship this summer. He will still do some play-by-play for college football and basketball games.

“The professionalism, energy and knowledge he brings to every show and every assignment is first-class as the best in the business,” ESPN senior vice president Lee Fitting said in a statement.

Davis declined to say if he was followed by other networks, but he said talks with ESPN intensified.

“ESPN, and my long relationship with them, is just like my strong suit, but there are also opportunities to do certain things,” Davis said.

The basketball version of “GameDay” began in 2005 with Davis as the host. He took over as host of the College Football Roadshow in 2015, replacing Chris Fowler.

Fowler left “GameDay” to focus on the calling game and become ESPN’s premier college football play-by-play announcer.

Davis said he enjoys calling games and may consider making a similar change later in his career.

“I think I’ve really made a career out of hosting,” Davis said. “I hate the phrase from the analyst. Anyone can do this. A good host is ready for conversation and knows where the lines are.

He said: “My first priority is ‘GameDay’. I still get a crowd every time. I like being in the command center of big events.”

“College GameDay” had a very different vibe last year as the coronavirus virus epidemic forced the show to be held on location, but without fans. The threat of COVID-19 led 85-year-old Corso to perform the show from his home in Florida.

“College GameDay” first faced competition from Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” for the past two seasons, but ESPN’s show remains at the top in terms of viewership.

Davis said, “The best way to do this is to take care of your business and be completely confident and completely confident in the direction someone else decides and the direction you try to go.” Stay. ” “If you start trying to react to someone else, it is more harmful than helpful in my opinion.

“We still want to go as the final destination and if you get away from our show, you’re about to miss something.”