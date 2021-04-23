Final August, ESPN formally introduced that Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick can be their new Monday Night time Soccer sales space, changing the 2019 sales space of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland. Most critiques of that sales space had been honest to stable even from the beginning, making it seem to be that grouping would get at the very least one other 12 months collectively except one thing surprising occurred within the offseason. And nothing surprising has but occurred, and Richard Deitsch of The Athletic reported Friday that ESPN goes to proceed with the Levy/Griese/Riddick sales space in 2021:

The Levy/Griese/Riddick sales space completed with a 2.51/4 in our fan-voted rankings on the finish of final season, putting them eighth out of 15 nationwide NFL TV cubicles. Their most typical grade was a B, with that grade receiving 42.75 p.c of the votes. Whereas that’s center of the pack, it’s an enormous leap ahead from the place ESPN was; their 2019 MNF sales space of Tessitore and McFarland drew a 1.29/4 with a most typical grade of F (33.35 p.c of votes) and positioned 14 out of 14 ranked cubicles, and their 2018 sales space of Tessitore, McFarland. and Jason Witten did much more poorly in these standings, averaging a 1.08 with 37.49 p.c F votes and putting 15 out of 15 cubicles.

In the meantime, the two.51 isn’t as much as the place voters put ESPN’s previous sales space of Mike Tirico and Jon Gruden (2.77 in 2014, fifth of 15), nevertheless it’s not far off. And whereas these rankings are simply from our fan-voted ballot and aren’t the definitive line on what networks will do with cubicles, the two.51 for Levy/Griese/Riddick final 12 months and customary B grade appears to be fairly near the overall tenor of debate round them. So it completely is smart for ESPN to maintain them collectively, particularly as chemistry’s typically key to good sales space pairings. With a 12 months beneath their belt collectively, and with hopefully a extra regular season coming this 12 months, there would appear to be room for this group to develop.