ESPN’s Tim Bontemps tells Brian Windhorst ‘you’re being a jackass’ over LeBron James MVP debate

After a stint with The Washington Submit, NBA author Tim Bontemps joined ESPN in 2018. And whereas he’s actually settled into the ESPN household since then, that doesn’t imply household squabbles can’t nonetheless crop up infrequently.

This previous week, Bontemps revealed a chunk on ESPN by which he polled over 100 media members to search out out who they thought the present MVP of the NBA must be. Media members overwhelmingly appeared to assume that Nuggets middle Nikola Jokic is within the lead for the trophy, thanks partly to the truth that each LeBron James and Joel Embiid have been coping with accidents that saved them off the courtroom for prolonged durations of time.

New ESPN story: With a month to go within the common season, the newest MVP straw ballot exhibits that Nikola Jokic is favored to win — and it isn’t shut. https://t.co/i7M3ooZRge – Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 15, 2021

Bontemps appeared on Friday’s episode of ESPN’s Hoop Collective podcast, the place host Brian Windhorst disagreed with that evaluation. Windhorst felt as if LeBron stays method forward within the MVP race regardless of the truth that he hasn’t performed since March. Bontemps, who’s of the thoughts that Jokic is clearly the frontrunner in the intervening time, pushed again.

Brian Windhorst vs Tim Bontemps ? pic.twitter.com/X6UxlrI4s3 — Ahn Hearth Digital (@AhnFireDigital) April 16, 2021

Bontemps: The race was tied two months in the past

Windhorst: The race wasn’t tied, LeBron had a big benefit.

Bontemps: No he didn’t…You possibly can’t make up info now and yell like folks on Twitter…

Windhorst: It’s one factor to say when a man misses seven weeks due to an harm, that’s-

Bontemps: You’re gonna pay attention. You simply stated LeBron had a big lead and that may be a lie. LeBron had the closest advantage-

Windhorst: …I don’t give a flying bleep in regards to the complete factors, I do know you place the whole factors in there and that issues to you, the one factor that issues to me is first-place votes. What number of first-place votes did LeBron have?

Bontemps: I’ll look it up now…I’m not going to trouble wanting it up. He was barely forward.

Windhorst: There’s no method that’s true, he had far more first-place votes.

Cooler heads didn’t prevail in a while within the dialogue and Bontemps, whose final title is French for “good time,” was not having an excellent time in any respect. Windhorst continued to push that James is being unfairly punished for a freak harm and Bontemps continued to harp on the truth that nearly all of persons are well-versed within the knowledge and state of affairs.

Bontemps: You’re making an idiotic argument since you are dismissing the mind of everybody who participated on this ballot by appearing everybody has their heads within the sand for wanting on the knowledge in entrance of them…you’re appearing like this can be a shame if this goes this manner. It’s not.

Windhorst: I’m upset in my media brethren for being so obtuse and shallow.

Bontemps: However Brian, how will you say that when he completed second (within the ballot)? He’s performed two-thirds of the video games. Persons are allowed to make use of that as a part of their vote. You appearing like that is silly.

???? Bontemps referred to as him a Jackass https://t.co/XTbk1RkxRi pic.twitter.com/Wo4fdBtIuQ — David Mai (@dmai21) April 16, 2021

Windhorst: LeBron was method forward. So it was not a three-way race.

Bontemps: Okay, you may make up the principles to ballot if you need. You need to do the ballot sooner or later?

Windhorst: No I’m glad that you simply do it.

Bontemps: Okay, nicely then perhaps it’s best to really hearken to folks since you’re being a jackass.

Windhorst: I’m listening…I’m listening to my fellow media brethren.

Bontemps: You’re not listening!

We’re all Tim MacMahon within the background saying “Woo woo woo!”

Let’s be sure we get these two again in a podcast studio when the precise MVP trophy is introduced in just a few months.