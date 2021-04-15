LATEST

ESPN's upcoming WNBA bubble documentary '144' will premiere May 13

ESPN introduced an upcoming documentary, 144, which guarantees a glance contained in the 2020 WNBA bubble.

Named for the variety of gamers within the Florida bubble, the movie contains footage from all through the season; one of many movies co-directors spent over 60 days contained in the league’s bubble final 12 months.

From ESPN’s announcement:

ESPN Movies will debut its newest documentary “144” in regards to the unprecedented 2020 WNBA season within the bubble Might 13 on ESPN. After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports activities, many leagues had been compelled to determine the way to save their seasons. The WNBA created a single website on the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida the place 144 gamers throughout 12 groups performed 147 video games from July to October 2020. Directed by Lauren Stowell & Jenna Contreras, the latter who spent 62 days within the bubble, the documentary explores the season devoted to social justice and all that the gamers overcame to get via it: the COVID-19 pandemic, the calls for of activism, and the trials of an unrelenting schedule.

ESPN additionally introduced the movie’s trailer will air tonight throughout WNBA Draft protection. Not like the NBA, which had performed nearly all of its common season earlier than the pandemic introduced sports activities to a halt in March, the WNBA was compelled to conduct their whole season in a bubble on the IMG Academy. Shortened to 22 video games, the season started on July twenty fifth and completed with the Seattle Storm capturing the title on October sixth.

Mentioned Government Producer, WNBA All-Star and ESPN Commentator Chiney Ogwumike: “Creating this documentary about my sisters within the WNBA and the highly effective 2020 season has been an honor. ‘144’ amplifies the story of how our league helped create unprecedented social change whereas redefining how we see robust feminine athletes compete on the highest stage. It’s a privilege to showcase the 144 of their vulnerability letting cameras behind-the-scenes, their dedication to social impression, and their energy in navigating via one of the difficult seasons we’ve ever had.”

144 will premiere Might 13 at 9 PM Japanese, and also will be out there to stream on demand through ESPN+. The 2021 WNBA season suggestions off Might 14.

[ESPN]

