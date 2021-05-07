LATEST

Essex Tech Partners with Local 22 Laborers’ Union to Pour Larkin Cottage Foundation – John Guilfoil Public Relations

For immediate release

HATHORNE – Superintendent Heidi Riccio is pleased to share that the concrete foundation of the Catherine Larkin Memorial Cottage project has been poured. 

The Local 22 Laborers’ Union donated $6,000 toward the purchase of the concrete, with the remaining $5,000 funded by the Essex Tech Larkin Foundation. S&F Concrete also donated service and equipment including trucks, pumps, staff and all of the necessary equipment to pour the concrete. 

“We have a longstanding, strong relationship with the Local 22 Laborers’ Union and are very thankful for their support,” Superintendent Riccio said. “It was a wonderful learning experience for our students, who gained real world knowledge by pouring a concrete foundation on campus, working alongside S&F Concrete and union representatives.”

All 25 of the district’s Construction Craft Laborer freshman, junior and senior students participated on Monday in pouring the concrete, raking it, working on the cement truck to ensure the concrete was properly getting to the compressor and directing the trucks from Rte. 62 onto the job site. 

All of the participating seniors are also eligible to join Local 22 after graduation.

Next steps for the Larkin Cottage project include the installation of: exterior French drains, waterproofing materials on the exterior of the foundation, a foundation drain board, an underground electrical conduit, first floor support columns and beams, and floor joists and subfloor sheathing. Upcoming work also will include the backfilling of earth on the site and stonework. 

About the Catherine Larkin Memorial Cottage Project

Lt. Catherine Larkin of Salem was an alumni of the Essex County Agricultural School homemaking program and World War II nurse who died in a plane crash in 1945. The cottage was built in 1950 and named after Larkin.

It is being rebuilt into a multi-use facility, including a historical museum, service kitchen, office space, an exhibit hall, a learning lab, and function space.

Students from various disciplines at the school are working on the project, including students studying carpentry, masonry, electrical, plumbing, construction craft labor, landscaping, and natural resources.

To learn more about the Larkin Memorial Cottage project and/or to donate, click here.

###

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

61
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
16
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
15
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
14
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
14
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
14
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top